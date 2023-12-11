GENOCIDE AND RESISTANCE, AN INFINITE STORY THAT AFFECTS US CLOSELY.

A docufilm by Fulvio Grimaldi, indispensable for anyone who wants to be correctly informed about the longest and most ferocious conflict of modern times, already seen by thousands of people at presentations throughout Italy.

The story of a globalist and racist operation which, in the Middle East, symbolically represents the war of a small gang of criminals, rich, powerful and totally unscrupulous, for the conquest of the world and the subjection of humanity to an oligarchic dictatorship , technocratic, of limitless exploitation.

From the Zionist terrorism of the 1940s, to the unjust partition of Palestine by Anglo-American GENOCIDE order, to expulsion, to genocide. My experience in the field of wars, of resistance in the various forms of the Intifade and of the armed struggle, of the “Cast Lead” massacres in Gaza, a prelude to the “final solution” implemented in these days under the eyes of a complicit world, or absent.

At the end of the tunnel, the light of the irreducible resistance of the Palestinian people which induces an awareness of the masses throughout the planet and prefigures a new relationship of forces between executioners and their victims. Victims who today anticipate the redemption of all human beings.

THE AUTHOR IS AVAILABLE FOR PRESENTATIONS ANYWHERE, IN TERMS OF TOTAL VOLUNTEER SERVICE, STARTING FROM JANUARY 13, 2024

