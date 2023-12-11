Mixed European stock markets, Milan flat. Spread above 175 basis points

Stock exchange, Piazza Affari opens at parity. Spread above 180 basis points

Cautious stock market at the start of the week, in line with other European stock markets. The Ftse Mib index marks -0.07% to 30,382 points. In Piazza Affari, attention is focused on the decisions of the central banks, which will affect the activity of the next few days. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt opens at parity (+0.08%) as the Cac 40 of Paris (+0.13%). While l’Ftse 100 drops by 0.38%

The FOMC kicks off in the US tomorrow, with the decision on rates scheduled for Wednesday, while Thursday will be the ECB’s turn. No news is expected, but we will look at the words of the governors to understand what the path to easing the monetary tightening will be in the next year.

On the macro front, a day without any significant data, while tomorrow’s November US inflation is on the calendar and the PMI indices are scheduled for the week. Banking companies are recovering ground on the list, with Bpm +1% waiting for the new industrial plan tomorrow, while Mount Paschi rises by 0.7% e Bper marks +0.6%. Among other blue chips on Leonardo, Pirelli on +0.5%, Moncler +0.6%. Energy decreasing with Enel -0,3%, Erg down 2.3%, Snam e Italgas -0.3%. Below Diasorin a -1,1%.

Spread

Spread between BTP and Bund slightly up at the start of the day, to 178 points, compared to 177 at the close of Friday. The ten-year yield remains stable at 4.049%, against the previous 4.06%.

Crude oil prices rising in trading on Asian markets, with futures on Wti which marks +0.63% to 71.68 dollars a barrel, while the Brent rises 0.69% to $76.36. On Friday, prices had risen by more than 2%, after requests from Saudi Arabia and Russia to other members dell’Opec+ to join the production cuts. Prices falling for gas futures contracts at the hub Ttf of Amsterdam. The January expiry opened with -5.5% at 36.45 euros per megawatt hour.

The Tokyo stock market closed higher after optimism about the American economy gave impetus to Wall Street at the end of last week. The reference index Nikkei 225 rose 1.50% to 32,791.80 points, while the broader Topix index gained 1.47% to 2,358.55 points.

