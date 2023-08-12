Orange Persimmon Interaction: Zhejiang News Media Tournament Promotes Go and Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games Exhibition Zhejiang Media Style “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament Opens

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a celebration of sports but also an opportunity to showcase and preserve China‘s traditional culture. To fully embrace this cultural aspect, the Zhejiang Journalists Association and Zhejiang Go Association, with the support of the Hangzhou Journalists Association and Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, launched the “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament on August 12.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sun Guangming, former director of Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and chairman of Zhejiang Weiqi Association, as well as Tan Fei, secretary of the party committee and president of Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group. The presence of these esteemed individuals highlighted the importance of the tournament in promoting the Asian Games and telling its story through the ancient game of Go.

With over 50 press Go masters from 11 cities in the province participating, this tournament is considered the most prestigious press competition in Zhejiang Province. The competition spanned two days and included seven rounds of intense matches, culminating in the group rankings and the announcement of the first “Top Ten” contestants from Zhejiang News Media.

Apart from its competitive nature, the tournament also served a greater purpose of generating enthusiasm among journalists for the upcoming Asian Games. It aimed to create a strong atmosphere of support and excitement, while fulfilling the responsibility of serving the games through comprehensive media coverage. The participation of Zhejiang media professionals reflected their dedication to showcasing the grandeur and beauty of the Asian Games.

The “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament successfully brought together journalism, traditional culture, and the Asian Games. As the tournament progresses, it promises to further promote the Hangzhou Asian Games and deepen public interest in this remarkable sporting event.

