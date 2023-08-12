Home » Orange Persimmon Interaction: Zhejiang News Media Tournament Promotes Go and Asian Games
Sports

Orange Persimmon Interaction: Zhejiang News Media Tournament Promotes Go and Asian Games

by admin

Hangzhou Asian Games Exhibition Zhejiang Media Style “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament Opens

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Games is not only a celebration of sports but also an opportunity to showcase and preserve China‘s traditional culture. To fully embrace this cultural aspect, the Zhejiang Journalists Association and Zhejiang Go Association, with the support of the Hangzhou Journalists Association and Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group, launched the “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament on August 12.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sun Guangming, former director of Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and chairman of Zhejiang Weiqi Association, as well as Tan Fei, secretary of the party committee and president of Hangzhou Daily Newspaper Group. The presence of these esteemed individuals highlighted the importance of the tournament in promoting the Asian Games and telling its story through the ancient game of Go.

With over 50 press Go masters from 11 cities in the province participating, this tournament is considered the most prestigious press competition in Zhejiang Province. The competition spanned two days and included seven rounds of intense matches, culminating in the group rankings and the announcement of the first “Top Ten” contestants from Zhejiang News Media.

Apart from its competitive nature, the tournament also served a greater purpose of generating enthusiasm among journalists for the upcoming Asian Games. It aimed to create a strong atmosphere of support and excitement, while fulfilling the responsibility of serving the games through comprehensive media coverage. The participation of Zhejiang media professionals reflected their dedication to showcasing the grandeur and beauty of the Asian Games.

See also  physical, US Open 2022, private life and sports practiced

The “Orange Persimmon Interaction” Cup Zhejiang News Media Invitational Tournament successfully brought together journalism, traditional culture, and the Asian Games. As the tournament progresses, it promises to further promote the Hangzhou Asian Games and deepen public interest in this remarkable sporting event.

Author: Reporter Yu Qiongya
Editor: Fang Zhihua

You may also like

The Jablonec challenge: on the new turf against...

Why you should try windsurf foiling this summer

Pilz climbs to combination silver and Paris ticket

Patrick Gatti signs for Orlandina – Sportando

Naples, Osimhen and Simeone extend the Apollon Limassol

Colombia Prepares for Battle Against England’s Solid Defense...

Why is Hervé Renard, the coach of Les...

War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today Saturday...

Copenhagen fought hard, eventually won. He has a...

Coppa Italia, Genoa: Retegui brace against Modena

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy