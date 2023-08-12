With this eleven, VfB will start their first competitive game in the DFB Cup

Two of the regular VfB eleven: Striker Serhou Guirassy (left) and defender Waldemar Anton – we show who else will be in the starting eleven in the cup game in our photo gallery. Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media

The days of friendly matches are over – things get serious for VfB Stuttgart for the first time in the DFB Cup against TSG Balingen. This is the expected starting lineup.

The dangers of the DFB Cup are well known – and yet they are not always banned. Every year favorites fail against supposedly weaker opponents. VfB Stuttgart has already had this experience, and there shouldn’t be a repeat this Saturday (1 p.m.) in Reutlingen’s Kreuzeiche Stadium. Which is why Sebastian Hoeneß sharpens his senses before the duel with the regional league club TSG Balingen. “We will be challenged,” says the VfB coach and assures: “We prepare for the opponent, as we do for every Bundesliga game.”

This also includes dealing with injury-related absences. At VfB, a lot came together at the end of the preparation. Deniz Undav, Josha Vagnoman, Nikolas Nartey, Laurin Ulrich, Thomas Kastanaras, Fabian Bredlow and Maximilian Mittelstädt are missing, as is Borna Sosa, who is still suspended in the cup.

After all, the eleven that ran up last Saturday’s dress rehearsal at Sheffield United (3-0) could now start again. Among others with Alexander Nübel in goal as well as Dan-Axel Zagadou and Waldemar Anton in central defense of a back four. After the game on the island, Hoeneß had already drawn a positive conclusion. Accordingly, he says before the start of the competitive game: “We are well prepared.” Nevertheless, he urges full concentration: “If we are sharp, there can only be one winner – and that’s us.”

In our photo gallery we show how VfB will line up in the cup game against TSG Balingen.

