Origi and Adli away, how much can Milan collect? Coup in Serie A: Berardi affair

The season is almost over and when we get to the end it’s also time to take stock. Even the Milan works in this direction, with Maldini e Massara grappling with the evaluation of the players who failed the season this year: right to give them a new opportunity or sell them to the highest bidder?

🔴⚫ De Ketelaere stays, treasure Origi and Adli

The most striking case concerns Charles De Ketelaerewith the Belgian paid 35 million, a true flop of the Rossoneri season and perhaps of the entire championship A league. However, the cost was high and the subdued performances did not favor the sale of the attacking midfielder, not at the same price paid out by Milan, at least. That’s why for him a second chance it seems to be really a must to grant it.

Different speech for Divock Origi e Yacine Adli. The two players were used very little by Stefano Pioli and when they took the field they didn’t deliver what they hoped for. Predicting their sale is almost obvious. L’ex Liverpool has one high salary, from 4 million a yearbut AC Milan are counting on being able to resell it by earning a a figure close to 7-8 million euros. The French-Algerian talent, on the other hand, has admirers at home. Considering his young age (he will turn 23 in July, ed) AC Milan think about the loan transfer to relaunch Adli’s quotations. If, however, he were to arrive an offer close to 10 million eurosthe Rossoneri would think about his definitive farewell.

🔵 Naples try to place the Berardi hit

In home Napoli the total coach holds the bench, with the management busy figuring out who will be the successor of Luciano Spalletti. Meanwhile, work is also being done to pave the way for possible new acquisitions. One of them concerns the forward department with Hirving Lozano close to farewell at the end of the season. The first option to replace Mexican is Dominic Berardi.

The outside of the Sassuolo (29 years in August, ed) is perhaps the last useful opportunity to jump into a big one and around Castel Volturno they are seriously thinking about him. The price, compared to the past, is decidedly more affordable: let’s talk about 25 million euros. On Berardi, however, there would also be the interest of Lazio by Maurizio Sarri, who would like the striker to strengthen the team in view of the Champions League that the biancocelesti will play next year.

🟡🔴 Roma, via Wijnaldum e arriva Tielemans?

In home Roma there is to evaluate the future of Wijnaldum. The Giallorossi would be willing to keep him only on two conditions: a maxi discount from PSG (or even the free card) and one sharp reduction in salary from the Dutch that he currently perceives more than 8 million. Without these two conditions, a farewell at the end of the season is likely. Also because it’s pressing hard on Tielemans That he will leave Leicester on a free transfer.

The Belgian is 26 years old and he asks for 3 million salary. He can play in front of the defense or in the frontline and he likes it a lot Mourinho as you like Xhaka which, however, seems close to Leverkusen. At that point, with the departure in loan Of TahirovicRoma would have a respectable midfield and with different tactical variables.