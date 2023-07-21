Orioles Overthrow Rays to Claim Top Spot in AL Division Standings

Title: Orioles Rally in Extra Innings to Claim Division Lead from Rays

Subtitle: Baltimore Orioles take top spot in AL division standings for the first time since 2016

St. PETERSBURG — In a crucial matchup between the top two teams in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-3 10-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win not only tied them for first place in the division but also propelled them to claim sole possession of the top spot for the first time in the 2023 season.

The Orioles (59-37) overcame a three-run deficit in the fourth inning to overpower the Rays (60-40) and make a statement in their quest for a division title. This victory marked the first time since August 12, 2016, that the Orioles found themselves leading the division after the All-Star break.

With many young players on the roster who had never experienced such high-stakes baseball in late July, the Orioles displayed a level of tenacity and determination that impressed both their fans and opponents.

Outfielder Colton Cowser, the club’s No. 2 prospect, drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, emphasizing the importance of the game. The 23-year-old expressed his excitement, stating, “I definitely felt like playoff baseball was on the line… It was definitely one of those games where it could have gone either way.”

The game showcased the Orioles’ resilience and ability to adapt to challenging situations. They initially established a 3-1 lead against the Rays’ formidable right-hander Tyler Glasnow, only to be tied in the seventh inning by an impressive two-run double from Yandy Diaz.

The deciding factor in the game came in the 10th inning, where the Orioles utilized small ball tactics to manufacture the go-ahead run. With Aaron Hicks placed on second base as the automatic runner, Adam Frazier sacrificed bunted him to third, setting the stage for Cowser’s sacrifice fly that brought Hicks home.

The Orioles’ victory was also indebted to their exceptional closer Felix Bautista, who displayed his dominance in the late innings. The towering 6-foot-10 All-Star reliever showcased his case for the Cy Young Award race, retiring the ninth inning effortlessly and then returning to the mound in the 10th to seal the win. Despite hitting Luke Raley with a pitch, Bautista struck out Randy Arozarena and induced a crucial double play from Brandon Lowe to prevent the Rays from scoring.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde highlighted Bautista’s exceptional performance, commenting, “How about Felix Bautista? I’m very lucky to have him.” Hyde also acknowledged the importance of having reliable relievers in the bullpen, indicating that this element has played a significant role in the Orioles’ success this season.

As they continue their push for the division title, the Orioles aim to maintain their competitive edge and execute their game plan consistently. With Bautista’s exceptional performances and the team’s relentless determination, they have positioned themselves as formidable contenders for the postseason.

Bautista summed up the team’s mindset, stating, “Since the beginning of the season, this is what we wanted, to try to play good games and try to take the top spot in the division from Tampa.” The Orioles are now prepared to meet the challenges ahead as they strive to solidify their position as division leaders.