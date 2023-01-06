Ornella Muti in panties and bra against body shaming on Instagram

Il body shaming it is a real problem that we are trying to fight with increasing insistence in recent years. Social networks seem to have amplified the mockery of other people’s bodies, especially when it doesn’t fall within the aesthetic canons that years of advertising, glossy magazines and Hollywood have helped to make a standard. How do you fight? Not caring and showing themselves for what they are, ignoring the inevitable criticisms. That’s what he’s doing too Ornella Mutitaken in a video posted on Instagram by her daughter Naike Rivelli while she’s busy putting on makeup wearing only panties and bra.

Ornella Muti always gorgeous in lingerie — The icon of Italian cinema, now 67, when asked by her daughter on the subject of body shaming, replies in no uncertain terms: “But what do I care? This is who I am, whoever wants me likes me!”.

The reel on the notes of I’m too sexy by Right Said Fred has amassed likes and flattering comments from fans and supporters of the actress, ready to shower her with compliments not only for her beauty, but also for the honesty with which she presents herself to the public, without filters.

Ornella Muti on Instagram against body shaming — "This is the attitude, you can't please everyone: the important thing is to please yourself" was the comment of her daughter Naike, who took advantage of the opportunity to throw a few digs at the many influencers who didn't have still developed awareness of the great actress: "It makes me smile that Influencers who show off pretend that everyone likes them. That's not how the world works. When you showcase yourself, everyone looks and says what they think. What is shown is not always appreciated. A piece of advice to VIPs who feel bad about the wickedness of the haters: love yourself and get over it. You are strong and happy with what you do, ignore the criticism!"