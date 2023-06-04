Home » Ostrák scored for the second time in MLS and helped St. Louis to the top of the conference
Ostrák scored for the second time in MLS and helped St. Louis to the top of the conference

Czech soccer forward or midfielder Tomáš Ostrák scored a goal in the MLS overseas league for the second time and was one of the architects of Saturday’s victory over St. Louis 3-0 over Houston. The former under-21 international scored from close range after the signal and was the only successful scorer from the game, with his teammates scoring the first and third goals from penalties. Thanks to Ostrák’s contribution and the third victory in a row, the rookie of the competition moved to the top of the Western Conference table by one point ahead of Seattle, which played three more games.

