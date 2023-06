(LaPresse) At least 20 injured in a Russian raid on the outskirts of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine. Among them five children. Two residential buildings in the village of Pidhorodne hit, rescuers search for people under the rubble. “The Russian invaders, by striking at Dnipro, have once again demonstrated that their country is a sponsor of terrorism,” Kyiv leader Zelensky said. (LaPresse/AP)