Home Sports O’Sullivan misses Snooker Masters semi-finals-Sports-中工网
Sports

O’Sullivan misses Snooker Masters semi-finals-Sports-中工网

by admin
O’Sullivan misses Snooker Masters semi-finals-Sports-中工网

Original title: O’Sullivan missed the final four of the Snooker Masters

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 12 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The world‘s number one “Rocket” O’Sullivan failed to make further progress on the 12th. After losing to Williams 5:6, he missed the semi-finals of the Snooker Masters.

O’Sullivan and Williams, who are both 47 years old, have been active in the snooker professional circle for many years, but the talented O’Sullivan is obviously more dazzling. Not only has he won seven world championships, but he also invited the top 16 in the world to participate. He has also reached the top seven times in the Masters.

After sweeping Bressel 6:1 in the first round on the 9th, O’Sullivan also made a strong start against Williams, leading 3:0. However, Williams, a two-time Masters champion, held his ground after winning the fourth game. “I started to put pressure on him, and he started to make mistakes.” Williams won the ninth inning to achieve a 5:4 lead, and the final decision was made with a single stroke of one hundred.

O’Sullivan said frankly that his performance that day was obviously inferior to his opponent, “I couldn’t score a single stroke today, they were all fragmented and small points, and I also missed some easy shots.”

Williams will next compete with Lisowski for a ticket to the final. Lisovsky eliminated Iranian player Wafi 6:4 on the same day.

See also  Jokic 28+14 Gordon's key three-point Nuggets win to send Rockets 7-game losing streak

You may also like

Hakimi, the tribute in Morocco: a stadium with...

McAllister grants wishes: he stops with fans to...

Premier League: Chelsea lost to Fulham and Felix...

Aubameyang…imprisoned for eight minutes: the striker cannot go...

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Italian: “Coppa Italia must be honoured. Cabral...

World Table Tennis Championships preliminaries: Ma Long advances_Guangming.com

Sanremo 2023, Selvaggia Lucarelli against Chiara Ferragni: “The...

Premier League-Felix’s debut dyed red Chelsea 1-2 Fulham...

Coppa Italia: Roma Genoa 1-0, a magic from...

Women’s ranking player Yao Di will join Italy’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy