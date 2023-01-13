Original title: O’Sullivan missed the final four of the Snooker Masters

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 12 (Reporter Zhang Wei) The world‘s number one “Rocket” O’Sullivan failed to make further progress on the 12th. After losing to Williams 5:6, he missed the semi-finals of the Snooker Masters.

O’Sullivan and Williams, who are both 47 years old, have been active in the snooker professional circle for many years, but the talented O’Sullivan is obviously more dazzling. Not only has he won seven world championships, but he also invited the top 16 in the world to participate. He has also reached the top seven times in the Masters.

After sweeping Bressel 6:1 in the first round on the 9th, O’Sullivan also made a strong start against Williams, leading 3:0. However, Williams, a two-time Masters champion, held his ground after winning the fourth game. “I started to put pressure on him, and he started to make mistakes.” Williams won the ninth inning to achieve a 5:4 lead, and the final decision was made with a single stroke of one hundred.

O’Sullivan said frankly that his performance that day was obviously inferior to his opponent, “I couldn’t score a single stroke today, they were all fragmented and small points, and I also missed some easy shots.”

Williams will next compete with Lisowski for a ticket to the final. Lisovsky eliminated Iranian player Wafi 6:4 on the same day.