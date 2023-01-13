LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of American rock legend Elvis Presley, was hospitalized Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, her mother confirmed earlier. Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54.

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home, entertainment website TMZ first reported.

She attended the 80th Golden Globes with her 77-year-old mother, Priscilla, just days after watching Austin Butler win for the movie “Elvis.” Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Lisa Marie Presley is a singer-songwriter and mother of four, including Riley Keough, who gained attention for her performance in the 2016 TV series The Girlfriend Experience .

