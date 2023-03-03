Home Sports ÖSV quintet safely qualified for the large hill
ÖSV quintet safely qualified for the large hill

Austria’s quintet for the men’s large hill competition at the World Championships in Planica certainly qualified on Thursday for the competition on Friday (from 5.20 p.m., live on ORF1). As the best domestic jumper, defending champion Stefan Kraft made it into sixth place with a distance of 128.5 m.

Kraft best Austrian in qualification

Immediately behind him, his team colleague Jan Hörl, who came up with a hatch more run-up to 134.5 m, landed in seventh place. Daniel Tschofenig and Michael Hayböck were eleventh and 14th after 132.5 and 131.5 m respectively. Manuel Fettner made it into the main competition as 20th with 127.0 m.

Victory in qualifying went to Slovenian local hero Timi Zajc, who jumped 136.0 m with the same run-up as Kraft and took the lead with 5.4 points and 5.6 points ahead of the two Poles, Dawid Kubacki and Kamil Stoch. World Cup leader Halvor Egner Granerud safely qualified for the competition in ninth place.

Men’s world championship jumping large hill

Qualification:
1. Timi Zajc SLO 136,0 142,5
2. David Kubacki POL 131,5 137,1
3. Kamil Stoch POL 136,0 136,9
4. Johann Andre Forfang NOR 136,0 133,4
5. Ryoyu Kobayashi JPN 131,0 132,9
6. Stephen Kraft AUT 128,5 132,3
7. Jan Hoerl AUT 134,5 130,4
. Karl Geiger GER 131,0 130,4
9. Halvor Egner Granerud NOR 129,0 130,0
10. Domain Prevc SLO 133,0 128,1
11. Daniel Tschofenig AUT 132,5 128,0
12. Andreas Wellinger GER 128,0 127,1
13. Anze Lanisek SLO 126,5 127,0
14. Michael Hayböck AUT 131,5 126,4
15. Marius Lindvik NOR 131,5 126,3
16. Peter Zyla POL 126,0 125,0
17. Fatih Arda Ipcioglu SHOULD 131,5 124,5
18. Markus Eisenbichler GER 132,0 124,0
19. Constantin Schmid GER 131,0 123,3
20. Manuel Fettner AUT 127,0 122,9
21. Ziga Gelar SLO 129,0 121,9
22. Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal NOR 130,0 121,2
23. Eric Belshaw USA 127,0 120,4
. Simon Ammann SUI 131,0 120,4
25. John Bresadola ITA 129,5 118,8
26. Arti Aigro EAST 127,0 117,9
27. Jewhen Marusiak UKR 128,0 117,1
28. Eetu Nousiainen FIN 128,5 116,3
29. Antti Aalto FIN 125,5 115,6
30. Niko Kytosaho FIN 126,5 113,9
31. Alexander the Destroyer POL 127,5 113,6
32. Vladimir Zografski BUL 126,0 113,3
33. Gregory Deschwanden SUI 127,0 111,9
34. Ren Nikaido JPN 125,0 110,3
35. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes CAN 124,5 110,0
36. Naoki Nakamura JPN 124,5 108,5
37. Alex Insam ITA 122,5 106,3
38. Killian Peier SUI 119,5 104,2
39. Decker Dean USA 122,5 103,6
40. Casey Larson USA 119,5 101,0
41. Remo Imhof SUI 121,5 100,4
42. Roman Koudelka Jun 118,5 100,0
43. Junshiro Kobayashi JPN 119,0 99,6
44. Vilho Palosaari FIN 117,0 98,1
45. Vitaly Kalinitschenko UKR 120,0 97,8
46. Francesco Cecon ITA 118,5 96,1
47. Daniel Andrey Cacina ROU 113,5 93,4
48. Danil Wassiljew KAZ 114,0 87,7
49. Radek Rydl Jun 112,5 88,8
50. Mihnea Alexandru Spulber ROU 117,0 87,8

Disqualified: Andrew Urlaub (USA/Suit)

See also  Djokovic and vaccines, US Open at risk: "It depends on the US government"

