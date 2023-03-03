Whether owning or renting: there are a multitude of options and opportunities to contribute to environmental and climate protection. The simplest measures start behind your own house or apartment door. As financial experts, the savings banks are on hand to advise on this project.

Energy transition, energy crisis, sustainability, climate protection – important issues that are more relevant than ever due to ongoing climate change and rising prices. They are central challenges of the 21st century and require joint measures from politics, business and society to ensure a future worth living for future generations.

Climate protection starts at home

The energy transition has long since reached our own four walls. The goal: a climate-neutral building stock – after all, buildings cause a third of all greenhouse gas emissions in Germany. Buildings that use a lot of energy for heating, cooling, hot water and lighting, with residential buildings accounting for the largest share at over 60 percent.

An important contribution to reducing energy consumption and the associated CO₂ emissions is, for example energetic renovation . This is a modernization process of real estate with the general goal of reducing demand, saving heating costs, reducing housing and operating costs, while improving people’s comfort and health.

Energetic refurbishment can include various measures, here are some examples at a glance:

Insulation of roof, facade and basement ceiling

Replacing old windows and doors with new, energy-efficient models

Optimization of the heating system and installation of a modern heat recovery system

Use of renewable energies such as solar thermal or photovoltaics

For example, even better thermal insulation can save a lot of energy: up to 25 percent on the outer walls, 15 percent on the roof and another 15 percent by replacing old windows.

Such purchases and conversion measures are worthwhile investments in the long term, but at the same time they are sometimes associated with high costs. It is not possible to give a general answer as to how much energy-related refurbishment actually costs, since the refurbishment effort, the specifically planned measures and the choice of materials are each individual.

For example, a solar thermal system costs around EUR 5,000, a heating system just under EUR 10,000 or a single new window on average EUR 500. The total costs should not be underestimated.

Make sustainable from old

As financial experts, the savings banks support the financial implementation of such a project and thus enable the realization of an energetic renovation or modernization. “Our tip is to generally check the need for renovation, then not overdo it and only approach the project step by step. In addition, an overall energy concept for your property is important. For example, if you only replace the heating, but the facade is leaking, energy will continue to be wasted,” say the specialists.

Another tip: The energy certificate provides important information about the energy condition of the property, the energy efficiency classes provide information about the heat requirement. An energy check that has been carried out then reveals optimization options in order to determine upcoming costs and evaluate the benefit. Based on this, the first “energy guzzlers” can already be identified.

The Savings Banks offer a number of options Financing of an energetic renovation . A savings bank personal loan is available for small and medium-sized investments, and a modernization loan or savings bank construction financing for large projects. The Landesbausparkasse (LBS) also offers a modernization loan for energy-related refurbishment.

In the case of financing advice, it is also disclosed whether and which ones funding eligible for the intended project. There are various funding options for energy-efficient renovation. KfW offers low-interest loans and investment grants.

Tips for tenants

More and more owners are using these available funds to refurbish their buildings or apartments. But what can tenants do? “Energy efficiency and cost savings are indispensable nowadays. Tenants have recognized this and are adjusting their consumer behavior accordingly. For example, LED lamps are now standard and save up to 80 percent electricity,” the financial specialists know.

The savings banks as a constant in the financial sector and society

