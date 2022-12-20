Home Sports Our 11 first category
Also in this case we chose the 4-3-3 to enhance the characteristics of the best players of the three first category rounds, training entrusted to Willy Pittana, once a piece of the Udinese Primavera coached by Adriano Fedele and today with Teor. In the starting eleven there is a boy, Ivan Fabricio Bolgan, now Chions striker, who won the prize with Azzanese and who on Sunday evening experienced a special evening given that he is Argentinian: «An emotion never felt before – he says – Messi got what was rightfully his.”

