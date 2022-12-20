Home World Fatima, the girl born on the Coast Guard patrol boat in Lampedusa
World

Fatima, the girl born on the Coast Guard patrol boat in Lampedusa

by admin
Fatima, the girl born on the Coast Guard patrol boat in Lampedusa

Christmas arrived a few days earlier in Lampedusa: last night, at 10.30 pm, Fatima was born, also nicknamed “the crew’s baby” by the soldiers of the Italian coast guard, who helped her see the light together with the doctors on board while returning to the port of Lampedusa.

The mother of the little girl was on a boat with 43 other people, including 17 women and 3 minors, who had fled from the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Burkina. They were arriving in Lampedusa, docking at the Favarolo pier was in progress, but Fatima wanted to see the world. “We can do it, we can do it,” the men in uniform repeated to the woman, while for the woman as the contractions approached. There wasn’t time to transfer her to the Lampedusa outpatient clinic: her baby was born on the patrol boat.

In the sea of ​​indifference

annalisa cuzzocrea

The Ivorian woman, already the mother of another daughter, was immediately assisted by doctors and nurses from the Asp of Palermo, Usmaf and 118, in the presence of a cultural mediator. Both are doing well and are hospitalized in Agrigento for the normal postpartum course.

Healthcare workers assisted the young woman and the baby Angela Ferruzza, Cristina Geraci, Veronica Billeci, Maria Raimondo, Filippo Brancaleone e Nadia D’Agostino, in addition to the ASP cultural mediator, Moussah. Then transferred to the outpatient clinic in Contrada Grecale, the operators of the PTE, Mauro Marino, Franco Galletto and Francesco Zappalà they stabilized mother and daughter, before being transported by helicopter to Agrigento. Coordinating the Lampedusa medical facility is Dr Francesco D’Arcathe same who will do the inspection of the corpse of the little Rokia, who lived for thirty months and drowned in the sinking of the small iron boat which on Sunday was en route to Lampedusa after a two-day crossing from Tunisia.

See also  France, Barnier on the field changes the race for the Elysée

“This birth has lifted our morale a bit, after Rokia’s death,” said the young cultural mediator, as he is preparing to leave Lampedusa to spend the Christmas holidays in Palermo with his loved ones. Immediately after Christmas he will return to Lampedusa, ready for new health emergencies.

You may also like

Covid in China, the race against time to...

The US leaves the entire fleet of B-2...

The young Ethiopian who sued Facebook for having...

Poll: 2/3 of the people have no confidence...

Francesca Albanese: “I’ve never been an anti-Semite. My...

“Collective Security Treaty”: Will Putin immediately use this...

Qatargate, Panzeri’s wife Maria Colleoni delivered to Belgium:...

The world’s polar bear capital is heating up...

Qatargate, Panzeri’s wife said from Morocco: “They made...

Two Italian journalists injured in a press car...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy