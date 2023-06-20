Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on Jenin, West Bank. Helicopter warfare is also used: it hasn’t happened in that area since 2000

At least five Palestinians were killed in clashes following the raid led by the Israeli troops in the city and in the refugee camp of Jeninin West Bank. Among the victims too a 15th. This was reported by the Palestinian agency Wafa, which quotes the Palestinian Ministry of Health, according to which in today’s clashes were also injured 29 Palestinians, six of whom are in critical condition. On social media there are dozens of videos showing war scenes. Some local newspapers point out that for the first time since 2000 the Israeli army is using it war helicopters in the Jenin area

Previous Article

Felipe VI has reigned in Spain for nine years. But support for the Republic is getting stronger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

