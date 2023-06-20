Via Dezko, the Inter tip Lukebakio. Comrade to Milan

The farewell to Edin Dzekoa new loan for Romelu Lukaku and Dodi Lukebakio goal. Inter’s strengthening starts from the offensive department. The Bosnian striker should be sold to Fenerbahce, while “Big Rom” has rejected the offer of some Arab clubs and asked Chelsea to be able to continue his adventure with the Nerazzurri. Ausilio and Marotta tighten the times for Lukebakio. Hertha Berlin after relegation is ready to sell the striker of the Belgian national team. For the midfield the goal remains David Frattesi. The Croatian could be sold to Barcelona Marcelo Brozóvic. Instead, he walks away Kalidou Koulibaly, put on the market by Chelsea, is expected to move to Arabia. Inter did not redeem Raul Bellanova. Cagliari, owner of the card, should sell the full-back to Turin for 7 million plus two bonuses.

Three teams for Chiesa, Juve aim for Castagne, Parisi and Matturro

Juventus is also moving. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Newcastle are thinking about the striker Frederick Church. The French midfielder Adrien Rabiot was offered to Barcelona and John Square at Fenerbahce. The main objective of the bianconeri remains Sergej Milinkovic Savic and they entered the negotiation with Lazio Luca Pellegrini o Nicholas Rovella (on loan to Monza). The first purchase could be the Belgian Timothy Castagne. The former Atalanta footballer is valued at 15 million by Leicester City. For the left side Fabiano Parisi, but Empoli value the player at 15 million euros. And it is the Uruguayan defender Matthew Romero (Genoa). About 30 million euros will come from Tottenham for the redemption of Dejan Kulusevski.

Kamada to Milan who takes Colombo back. Naples: on the Lozano market

For Milan’s attack, the path leading to a Marcus Thuramwhile there was a buyout from Lecce for Lorenzo Colombo. It could arrive in Salento Marco Nasti (Cosenza striker but owned by the Rossoneri). The negotiation (initiated by Paolo Maldini) for Daichi Kamada, Japanese midfielder of Eintracht Frankfurt. Napoli has put on the market Hirving Lozano. The striker of the Mexican national team, who West Ham likes, has been sold, the Italian champions will take the Kosovar striker Edon Zhegrova (Lille). The alternative is Riccardo Orsolinibut Bologna could only sell him after signing Lorenzo Lucca (who returned to Pisa after Ajax failed to buy out).

Rome: sale of Tahirovic’s masterpiece. El Shaarawy renews

Roma sold outright Benjamin Tahirovic at Ajax. A total of 7.5 million euros will go to the Giallorossi for the Bosnian national team player. Stephan El Shaarawy stay in Rome. Second Calciomercato.comthere is the extension of the “Pharaoh” contract until 2025 with an option on the third year at lower figures than the current ones (about 2.5 per season).

Case Amrabat at Fiorentina. Greetings Saponara

While waiting for their market to take off, Fiorentina says goodbye Richard Saponara. After 107 appearances and 11 goals, the midfielder’s adventure in Viola with his contract expiring has come to an end. Sofyan Amrabat is one of the names on the market list for Barcelona. The Moroccan would like to move to La Liga, but the Viola are asking for 30 million. Also leaving Martinez Fourth e Igorwhile according to the Gazzetta dello Sportin defense they could arrive Federico Baschirotto (Lecce) and Ampadu (Spice).