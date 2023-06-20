Interceptions, Nordio’s grip: “We will protect secrecy and dignity”

Interceptions, Minister Nordio: “No compromise in the investigation of major crimes”

“We will intervene to fully implement Article 15 of the Constitution which affirms the freedom and the secrecy of conversations”. With these words the Justice Minister Carlo Nordio continues his crackdown on wiretapping. “Right now we have partially intervened to protect the third party, that is, the person who is mentioned in the conversations of others. But subsequently we will also intervene to protect the dignity and freedom of people who speak and must speak to each other in privacy, because privacy is the other side of freedom. Naturally without compromising the investigations into major crimes of organized crime“.

The guarantee of the reform, which provides for the integration to eliminate the use of computer bugs and increase the penalties for journalists, would find the full agreement of Action and Italia viva, so much so that Action’s Justice manager Enrico Costa is already preparing a series of very weighty amendments to be included in the Nordio bill already assigned to the Chamber.

“We have taken into account the sentence of the Constitutional Court of a few years ago – continues the Justice Minister on the unappealability of acquittal sentences in the first instance – and we have reformulated this unappealability of acquittal sentences in accordance with the indications of that sentence”.

