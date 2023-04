After the success in Brindisi, here is Andrejs Grazulis’ comment for Adige: «Our response was excellent, not only from us big men, who were the direct opponents of the Brindisi centres, but also from the wingers and the whole team: doubled up with good timing, adjusted defensive changes. In the end, we scored more in the box and I think that figure was one of the key factors in our success. But everything was born from our defense ».