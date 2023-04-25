Home » Music: Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist has died
World

Music: Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist has died

by admin
Music: Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist has died

Harry Belafonte, 96 last month, died today at his home on New York’s Upper West Side of heart failure. This was announced by the spokesman of the American singer and musician, quoted by the US media.

Belafonte, who in the 1950s had broken through the pop charts but also the barriers of race, becoming a force in the civil rights movement. Harold George Bellafanti Jr, this is Harry Belafonte’s real name, was born on March 1, 1927 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York to Jamaican parents. As a singer from the 1950s he brought to the fore Caribbean music inspired by calypso, a musical style originating in Trinidad and Tobago with songs such as Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) and Jamaica Farewell. His debut album, “Calypso”, which contained both, was the first by an artist to sell more than a million copies, confirming the enormous success recorded both in the US and in Europe. Engaged in civil rights battles and humanitarian activities, in 1987 he was appointed UNICEF ambassador.

Find out more

See also  February 24 - a year of war in Ukraine

You may also like

Flight Simulator takes us to Oceania and Antarctica...

Suspended kindergarten teacher Oblačak | Info

Schedule and latest news of the XI edition...

The complicated past of the large collection of...

The liberation of Palestine and the fate of...

Paris, education minister gets stuck on the train...

LIVE Trento-Piacenza, Volleyball Superlega 2023 LIVE: decisive day,...

Sudan, rebels occupy a biological laboratory. WHO alarm:...

PJ Harvey confirms his tenth studio album

Israel, the photo of the professor in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy