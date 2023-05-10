Economic agenda of 10 May 2023

15
ITALIAN STOCK
Board of Directors for the examination of the financial data for the 1st quarter of 2023
BoD for the examination of the financial data for the year 2022
Conference call to comment on financial data
Shareholders’ meetings for the approval of the 2022 financial statements
- FTSEMib: Enel (ore 14.00); ENI (ore 10.00).
- MidCap: SOL (first call; 11.00 am).
- Euronext Milan: BF (11.00 am); Trevi Group (first call, 10.00 am).
Business Square
Dividends
Payment of dividends detached on 8 May
- MidCap: Alerion Cleanpower (0,65 euro); Intercos (0,16622 euro).
- STAR: Aquafil (0.24 euros); Banca Sistema (€0.065); B&C Speakers (0.6 euros); Biesse (0.33 euros); Cembre (1.4 euros); doValue (0.6 euros); Gefran (0.4 euros); IGD SIIQ (€0.3); Italmobiliare (0.7 euros); MON-FR (0.38 euros); Openjobmetis (0.5 euros); Orser (0.35 euros); Pharmanutra (0.8 euros); Saes Getters (0.55 euro; ordinary – 0.761464 euro; savings); WIIT (0.3 euros).
- Euronext Milan: Banco di Desio and Brianza (€0.1969); Civitanavi Systems (0.13 euros); Valsoia (0.38 euros).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Allcore (0.1 euro); Arterra Bioscience (0.1 euro); Directa SIM (0.16 euros); BuildingAcrobatics (0.5 euro); Esautomotion (0.1 euro); Fervi (0.4 euros); Finlogic (€0.108937); FOPE (0.8 euros); GM Leather (0.02225 euros); Forestry Chemical Industries (0.2 euro); Brescia initiatives (0.16 euro); Intermonte Partners SIM (€0.26); Intred (0.07 euros); Marzocchi Pumps (0.15 euros); Planetel (0.07 euros); Powersoft (0.48 euros – ordinary); Saccheria Franceschetti (€0.041); Shedir Pharma Group (€0.1749781), TPS (€0.06); Unidata (0.1 euro).
OPA
- The mandatory public exchange offer with alternative cash consideration promoted by Dufry is underway on Autogrill. The operation will end on May 15, 2023.
- The voluntary takeover bid promoted by HWG is underway on Sababa Security. The operation will end on May 10, 2023.
GOVERNMENT BONDS PLACEMENTS
ITALIA
- Issue of BOTs maturing on May 12, 2024 (annual). Amount offered: 7 billion euros.
GERMANIA
- Issue of government bonds maturing in August 2053 (thirtieth year). Maximum amount: 1.5 billion euros.
QUARTERLY
EUROPA
- Credit Agricole (France, Q1 2023)
JAPAN
- Panasonic (year 2022/2023)
- Toyota Motor (year 2022/2023)
- Disney (Q2 2022/2023 – Released after Wall Street close)
MACROECONOMICS
ITALIA
- Industrial production from March 2023 (at 10.00). Consensus: +0.3% m/m.
GERMANIA
- Harmonized index of consumer prices (final) in April 2023 (08.00). Consensus: +0.6% m/m; +7.6% y/y (preliminaries).
- Index of consumer prices (final) in April 2023 (08.00). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +7.2% y/y (preliminaries).
- Index of consumer prices ad aprile 2023 (ore 14.30). Consensus: +0,4% m/m; +5,0% a/a.
- Index of consumer prices (excluding food and energy) in April 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.4% m/m; +5.6% y/y.
- Weekly stock of petrolium (ore 16.30).