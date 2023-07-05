Home » AATECH still up sharply (+33.3%)
by admin
At Euronext Growth Milan she remained under the spotlight AATECH. The title jumped 33.3% to 2 euros, after having been suspended due to excessive increases in the entire session.

Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Tuesday 4 July 2023 and until further communication on the company’s ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit (orders at best).

On the first day of listing on Euronext Growth Milan, the stock had jumped by 50% to 1.5 euros. The company’s shares had been placed at one euro.

