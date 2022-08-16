Second friendly match of the season against peers All in the first half: Pedrabissi and Grasso scored

ROVETTA (BG)

Oltrepo beat Vertovese (2-0) in the second joint training of the season, after the one with the family on 7 August. In the first half, the goals of Pedrabissi and Grasso decide. The opponents, of the same category but in preparation only since last Thursday, keep up with the red and white as long as they can, who seem more tested, beyond the workloads and some tired players (above all captain Rebuscini, on the bench, but only in civilian clothes).

the starting eleven

Mister Albertini dosed his strength in the second half, keeping the starting eleven more on the pitch, as follows: Cavo starts between the posts, back pack with Scarcella, Gabrielli and Lopane, in the middle of the field Cicciù, Iervolino, Villoni and Ritondale, forward Grasso, Pedrabissi and the novelty Giovanni De Stradis, who as an aggregate has been registered and is in effect a new red and white player (last year under the Vogherese, product of the Pavia youth sector). Good pace and high pressure. The Oltrepo (in the yellow-blue jersey) tries to play the game, and as soon as possible to restart and take advantage of the spaces.

This happens on the occasion of Pedrabissi’s goal: ball stolen in the middle, Grasso and Iervolino dribble, then the ball to the former Sestese striker who from 25 meters unloads a right-footed shot at the edge of the post (1-0) which is impregnable. At 24 ‘it is De Stradis who steals the ball while pressing, exchanges with Pedrabissi who kicks right from the outside, the goalkeeper does not hold back, for Grasso it is child’s play to push her in for the 2-0. At 29 ‘Cicciù, primed by Villoni, goes face to face with the opposing goalkeeper who saves in a corner kick by rejecting a nice diagonal low exit. Great instinct of Cavo in the 35th minute, on Lorenzi’s close right, with the ball rejected and that goes over the crossbar.

the changes

Recovery. At minute 8 ‘, Grasso face to face with the opposing goalkeeper, the winning lob of 3-0 fails. At 12 ‘fresh force on the field for the Oltrepo: Citterio, Zanellati, Zani and Donato. Then it’s the turn of the others: Calloni, June, Selmo, Branduardi, Casiroli. At 28 ‘it is finally Gnaziri’s turn. Last change between poles, Baschiazzorre for Donato. In the final also Pecchia (2005 in test), Villa and Chiellini. Finsice 2-0 for Oltrepo. –

Alessandro Maggi