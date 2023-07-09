Padua, Andrea Scanzi first hit on the market

Virtus Basket Padova is pleased to formalize the arrival of guard Andrea Scanzi as the first addition to the transfer campaign in view of the 2023/2024 National Serie B championship.

In the last two seasons, the native of Gardone Val Trompia has crossed paths with the black and greens several times with the LuxArm Lumezzane shirt, with which he takes part in the Serie B championship, averaging over 11 points per game and updating his career -high scoring 31 points in the 2021/2022 season against Monfalcone.

Andrea Scanzi, the first new face on the roster who will be under the orders of Coach De Nicolao, is a 193cm tall guard who makes defense one of his specialties (1.4 balls recovered per game last season). For years he has been among the best all-around players in Serie B, proving to be ductile and very versatile, guaranteeing a good hand from beyond the arc and a great physicality that allows him to also play back to basket in the paint.

In his career, the athlete born in 1988 boasts an important curriculum between Serie B and A2 in the Brescia and Orzinuovi jersey. Palmarès in hand, Scanzi is a true specialist in promotions from B to A2: after bringing Orzinuovi to A2 (2016/2017) he is in fact the protagonist of another category leap with Urania Milano (2018/2019 at 12 points average) and, two seasons later, he also contributed to bringing Janus Fabriano back to Serie A2 13 years after their last appearance.

With his first words in neroverde, Andrea Scanzi introduces himself as follows: “I chose Virtus Padova because in the last five seasons of Serie B I had the opportunity to cross paths with the team in the league and see the growth path made by the club in recent years. I know many players who have joined the ranks of Virtus and everyone has always spoken well of the neroverde environment. As an opponent, I really appreciated the game system that Coach De Nicolao has given to the team in recent seasons. These are the main reasons that led me to choose and quickly sign with Virtus.”.

The Lombard player, who will wear the number 16 shirt, continues: “On the pitch I can cover multiple roles and I feel physically ready to face what will be a very particular championship, full of unknowns given by the new format. I’m not a player who looks much at personal statistics because what matters at the end of the games and at the end of the season are only the team results. For this reason I am ready to give my best, helping to achieve the objectives set by the Company.“

