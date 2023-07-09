lana powder european championship beograd statement | Sport

The best BiH the swimmer announced after a masterful performance at the European Junior Championships.

Lana Pudar celebrated the Junior European Swimming Championships, which were held in Belgrade from Wednesday to Sunday.

The best BiH the swimmer won three gold medals in this competition – in the disciplines 100, 200 i 50 meter dolphin and in the best possible way announced the upcoming senior world championship, which is being held this month in Fukuoka.

After “sweeping” the competition in the Serbian capital, Lana Pudar announced herself and thanked everyone for the messages of support she received.

“I feel the need to address the Bosnian-Herzegovinian public and say thank you to all the people from my country and the diaspora for their great support. It really means a lot to me and I feel that I have a lot of support from you. This competition really went in a good light and is another indicator of quality work, and I have worked a lot in the past period. I am traveling to the World Cup in Japan very soon and, of course, I will do my best to present myself first and then my country in the best possible light and I sincerely hope that my best is yet to come“, said Lana Pudar, who achieved three junior European records at this championship.

