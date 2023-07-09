Enasarco, the board of directors splits: raising pensions means risking collapse

Alfonsino Mei, president of Enasarco

Enasarco on the board of directors: the fate of the revaluation of pensions is at stake

L’Enasarco comes to the test of truth. The large private pension fund to which about 220 thousand commercial agents of all categories entrust their pension contributions – and therefore the possibility of a peaceful old age – is measured on the seriousness of the accounts and will do so tomorrow, in a board of directors decisive on the thorny issue of pension equalization. It was inevitable that there was a confrontation, now we will see if the new majority that after decades has – and finally – represented an alternative to the historic Confcommercio-Uil management, is serious or if it is undermined by internal infidelity.

The substance is soon said: you have to decide whether or not to re-evaluate the factor retrocession of contributions to pensioners. Those who claim the maximum benefit for members ask for an evaluation of 8.1%, equal to 76 euros gross per year, despite knowing that this increase would destabilize the Enasarco accounts. On the other hand, those who care about the stability of the fund, which guarantees it will still be able to pay pensions for the next fifty years, argue that this increase simply cannot be granted, not today, precisely so as not to blow up the accounts. The expenditure front is driven by theUse us, who also, having governed the Cassa for twenty years, knows that that disbursement would be a blow to the accounts. And then there is one minority position which offers a small 1.6% revaluation, just 15 euros gross per year: as little as nothing. How will it end? It depends on the decision-making balances in the council.

