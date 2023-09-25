Palermo FC, SumUp takes to the field as the team’s official sponsor

SumUp, a leading fintech in the digital payments sector with solutions for businesses of all sizes, will be the official sponsor of the Palermo Football Club in the 2023/2024 football season: the aim of the partnership is to strengthen SumUp’s Italian presence, particularly in Sicily, confirming the proximity of fintech to merchants and users on the national and local territory.

The sponsorship provides for the visibility of the SumUp brand in the Palermo “Renzo Barbera” stadium and in special advertising spaces made available by the football club, as well as the possibility for SumUp to organize events or other promotional formats in collaboration with the Palermo footballers and to agree to use the club brand for its marketing and communication activities. In this way the two companies will be able to further strengthen their bond, confirming the common attitude to develop their brand at an international level by investing in the values ​​of innovation, in a young team and in teamwork to achieve their objectives. Aiming to consolidate the relationship with Sicilian merchants, this partnership will bring ad hoc advantages for their business with dedicated and personalized promotions and offers, designed by SumUp specifically for merchants in the area.

Furthermore, the partnership with Palermo FC is particularly strategic for SumUp. In recent years the Sicilian provinces have shown an ever-increasing propensity towards cashless: Ragusa, Messina, Trapani and Palermo have the highest percentages of contactless payments with cards or smartphones1; in Caltanissetta, Palermo, Catania, Ragusa and Messina in 2023 some of the lowest cashless receipts in Italy were recorded2, confirming the growth of digital payments across the island.

As Marc-Alexander Christ, Co-founder of SumUp, confirms: “Sicily represents a fundamental focus for SumUp: the partnership with Palermo FC aims to strengthen our local presence where, among the growth ambitions, there is that of strengthening collaboration with Sicilian traders through the creation of personalized offers for their business. In this it will help us to link our name to that of Palermo FC, a historic team that has a strong relationship with the fans and an excellent reputation also on a global level Since July 2022, in fact, the Club has been part of the City Football Group, one of the most important sports holdings in the world: this collaboration therefore allows an international reality like SumUp to expand its objectives in the Sicilian territorial context, at the same time with the a look towards markets outside Italy and the European Union.”

“We are proud to share part of our journey with SumUp, with whom we share the vision, with a strong tendency towards innovation and an orientation towards efficiency to create more and more growth opportunities for the entire system. The collaboration with a global operator like SumUp is a further step towards the development of the Palermo brand towards international scenarios”, declared the CEO of Palermo FC Giovanni Gardini.

SumUp, a global financial technology company, enables businesses of all sizes to receive payments quickly and easily, both in-store and online, and to manage their activities in an integrated manner through a complete ecosystem of business solutions. The wide suite of products includes mobile POS, the SumUp Cassa Pro register, the free Corporate Account, the SumUp Pay digital wallet and the SumUp Card, the Online Shop e-commerce solution, as well as Link Payments and tools of Billing.

SumUp’s mission is to support merchants by offering them simple, convenient tools suited to their needs to manage all their daily activities, from in-store and online payments to monitoring their finances and relationships with customers. The objective is to support each merchant in promoting innovation within their company, guaranteeing the same opportunities for all types of business and thus driving positive change.

