The Gialloblu ds praises the under used by Mr. Pagano and recriminates on two key episodes of the Milan match

CASTEGGIO

The victory has not arrived, but the first official Casteggio match in the Italian Promotion Cup leaves a legacy of positive sensations in the yellow and blue management. The 1-1 of the Comunale with the Frog Milano, with a goal by captain Rebecchi on a penalty after the momentary guest advantage, transmitted confidence to Casteggio: “The impressions are positive – declares the sporting director Gianluca Palladini – we were faced with a newly promoted like us, who interpreted the race in a defensive way, focusing on running and determination. We are on the right track, unlike the Frog, which started a week after the preparation, we paid a little for the workload, but in terms of personality and ability to control the game, we did well ».

In the examination of the casteggiano diesse, some rather discussed referee decisions are also included: “I am not referring to the referee, who directed very well, but to the work of the two assistants, in particular on the goal disallowed for offside against Dragoni and the action in which Rebecchi was thrown at the net in the final match, but was stopped for an alleged foul on a defender. Beyond these refereeing situations, I am of the opinion that the greatest athletic brilliance of Frog Milano has been seen, precisely because they have a few less training on their legs than us. As a club we are very keen to move forward in the Italian Cup, and this result leaves everything open. We will play for the qualification in the match against Bressana ».

Palladini then highlights the excellent behavior of the three under employed by Mr. Pagano: «We know the most experienced players, and they all gave their contribution, also based on their current condition. I want to congratulate Cavallini, Cavallieri and Maruffi, who all three did very well, they are three guys from perspective ».

The next meeting for Casteggio is scheduled for Sunday, when the Gialloblu will host La Spezia at the Comunale for the first of the championship: «We are convinced that we have set up a very respectable squad. We believe we have all the tools to get as high as possible in a difficult category, with the aim of hitting the playoffs. We will have to be good at getting into the Promotion mentality quickly, and already with Frog Milano we have seen excellent responses. The result of 1-1 is tight, but we can only grow, starting with the general athletic condition ». –