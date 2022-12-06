Home Sports Pandev: “After the treble everyone was drunk. Eto’o told us something before the final”
Pandev: "After the treble everyone was drunk. Eto'o told us something before the final"

Pandev: "After the treble everyone was drunk. Eto'o told us something before the final"

Interviewed by Cronache di Spogliatoio, Goran Pandev recalls winning the Treble with Inter

Interviewed by Chronicles of Dressing Room, Goran Pandev remember the conquest of Triplete con l’Inter. “After winning the Treble we were almost all drunk. We returned to San Siro at 6 in the morning, drinking pure beers on the plane. My son was born a month ago, I stopped by the house to say hello. After that I went with friends to drink wine and champagne and the party continued. It was incredible, we were all euphoric for the splendid and unexpected goal achieved”

“Sneijder is the footballer with the most vision of the game that I have known. He made me score 2-3 goals into an empty net. In 2010 he would have deserved the Ballon d’Or. Eto’o? Pbefore the final in Madrid Samuel told us that finals are not played, they are won. Because in the end we only remember the winners”.

December 6th

