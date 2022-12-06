Smartphones are banned in the stalls. This was announced by the Minister of Education Joseph Vallettarawho presented the school building plan today, during the program Door to door: “I’m thinking of intervening on the matter of cell phones in the classroom with a circular, we’ll see if we take other initiatives. Already a circular from the minister Fioroni he banned cell phones in classrooms 15 years ago, authorizing sanctions, which I am not in favor of, against those who used them in the classroom. The minister Faithful instead he approved a sort of handbook that liberalized cell phones but then it didn’t become operational. Except when a cell phone is required, people go to class to study and concentrate, not to chat. Measures must be put in place to prevent anything else from being done in the classroom, as has already been established”.

The Instruction holder also addressed the subject of bullying: “IS a systematic persecution, almost 25% of the boys have suffered episodes of bullying with a decrease, according to studies, even of life expectancy, depression and school dropout. We cannot remain inert. I proposed the use of socially useful works which are already foreseen in the 1978 Student Statute but are not widely used. I think it is necessary, the boy must conceive that his ego has limits, working for the community he must realize that he is part of a social dynamic, he cannot be left alone with his hypertrophic ego “.