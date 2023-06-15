Home » Paolo Banchero at the Jordan World of Flight Milan: It is essential to believe in yourself
Sports

Paolo Banchero at the Jordan World of Flight Milan: It is essential to believe in yourself

by admin
Paolo Banchero at the Jordan World of Flight Milan: It is essential to believe in yourself

Paolo Banchero, face of Jordan Brand and part of the new generation of talents who are making basketball evolve, was a guest at the Jordan World of Flight Milan, inaugurated last December, the first Jordan store in the world and the only one in Europe, a place meeting and connection for all fans of the brand.

For Banchero, who grew up wearing Jordans, becoming part of the brand and his family was a dream come true, made possible also thanks to his audacity and determination that still guide and spur him to achieve excellence. .

“I am truly honored to be here at the Jordan World of Flight Milan: the Jordan brand has always been part of my life, I grew up dreaming of being part of this family,” said Paolo Banchero. It is essential to believe in yourself, in your dreams, never give up and be supported by someone.”

The Jordan athlete had the opportunity to visit the store and meet fans who were also able to participate in a panel hosted by Gianluca Gazzoli. The love for basketball culture, sneakers and streetwear was not lacking in the conversations that took place at the Jordan World of Flight Milan.

See also  Vincent Labrune recruits one of his relatives at the LFP

You may also like

Scattered considerations on “This world won’t make me...

Women’s World Cup: Bizarre haggling over broadcasting rights

Balance bikes for children: at what age to...

DFB-Elf in Warsaw – optimism in the pressure...

Bundesliga: Jurendic new sports director in Augsburg –...

Berlusconi, the City Council of Monza requests the...

Fitness: “At some point you can’t train your...

Naples, Rudi Garcia is the coach! The announcement...

Spaniards reach Nations League final

Messi is trapped in the hotel, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy