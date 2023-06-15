Home » Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of the mayors of the Sicani Mountains to the Region
World

Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of the mayors of the Sicani Mountains to the Region

by admin
Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of the mayors of the Sicani Mountains to the Region

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Facing the food crisis of livestock farms caused by bad weather. The mayors of the Monti Sicani are asking for it and, addressing the Sicilian Region, they are urging the immediate and timely activation of a crisis table that provides for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of the mayors of the Sicani Mountains to the Region appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  At least 80 dead and 220 injured in a stampede in Yemen's capital: How to save yourself-Sina

You may also like

Clash between trains, two convictions and 14 acquittals

Ecuador, twist at the funeral home: a woman...

The new season of Sala Barcelona arrives

Željko Obradović on insults to Nemanja Nedović |...

Marko Feher, fashion show in Banja Luka |...

the red furies go in the final. Blues...

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – FASHION WORLD

Ester Carro combines affordable housing and sustainability at...

Mirka Vasiljević wears jewelry worth 63,000 euros |...

Kristijan Golubović and Kristina are expecting their second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy