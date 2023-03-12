Home Sports Paolo Banchero touches the triple-double in the success of the Magic on the Heat
Sports

Paolo Banchero touches the triple-double in the success of the Magic on the Heat

by admin
Paolo Banchero touches the triple-double in the success of the Magic on the Heat

Paolo Banchero to an assist from the triple-double in the success of the Orlando Magic against the Miami Heat, a try of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists:

In the aftermath coach Mohsley puts the accent shown by his young group, which dominated overtime after suffering the comeback of the Heat.

“I’m most proud of the fact that last time we faced them we were in the exact same scenario and this time we were able to fight back. We have treasured the experience, this demonstrates the growth of such a young team”.

Banchero is traveling with averages of 20 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

See also  Milan is looking for young talents Summer camp in Casalnoceto

You may also like

Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Marseille scuttled and conceded a draw against Strasbourg

Arsenal 4-0 Reading: Gunners boost top-four hopes with...

Pilsen expected 45 power plays per goal. He’ll...

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona: Raphinha scores only goal...

Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without shine

Juventus, disrespect to Inter for a striker? Milan...

Darida scored for the third time in four...

Kumbulla’s rude gesture in the area, kicks Berardi...

Highest number of visitors in a round since...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy