Paolo Banchero to an assist from the triple-double in the success of the Orlando Magic against the Miami Heat, a try of 17 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists:



In the aftermath coach Mohsley puts the accent shown by his young group, which dominated overtime after suffering the comeback of the Heat.

“I’m most proud of the fact that last time we faced them we were in the exact same scenario and this time we were able to fight back. We have treasured the experience, this demonstrates the growth of such a young team”.

Banchero is traveling with averages of 20 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.