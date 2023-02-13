Gareth Davies is a former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half

Former Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Gareth Davies “cannot see a way” in which the nation’s clubs would again block reform of the governing body.

Davies says during his tenure from 2014-2020, governance changes were stopped.

His successor Rob Butcher faced the same disappointment.

But after serious allegations about conduct at the WRU, Davies is confident the clubs will back current proposals.

In 2018 during his stint, Davies and his senior colleagues earned backing for a reduction in board member numbers from 20 to 12.

Two years later Butcher hoped to see the WRU board given the right to appoint an independent chair, but did not receive the required 75% backing.

In the wake of allegations of sexism and misogyny within the WRU in a BBC Wales Investigates programme, a fresh attempt will be made to make that and other changes at an extraordinary general meeting on Sunday, 26 March.

Davies told BBC Radio Cymru: “Many things are happening. There’s talks now of the union pushing the governance changes, in a way it’s exactly what we offered six years ago so we’ve lost six years in a way in terms of the rules, the union’s constitution and how they function.

“But there’s now an expectation with how the idea will get to the clubs and I don’t see a way the clubs can turn down the suggestions presented to them.”

Leading WRU figures want its 12-strong board to include at least five women while the WRU chief executive or chair would also be expected to be female.

Catherine Read is currently the only woman on the existing 12-person board.

The WRU has never had a woman in either of its two highest profile positions, while there will be at least two women in the new independent director positions.

The damaging allegations involving the WRU also included revelations that a female member of Welsh rugby’s Professional Game Board – businesswoman Amanda Blanc – had issued a stark warning on her departure from her role in November 2021.

Blanc, chief executive of Aviva insurance company, told the WRU it had “deep rooted” culture and behavioural problems that were a “ticking time bomb”.

Following the allegations and revelations, then WRU chief executive Steve Phillips offered an apology for the culture between 2017 and 2019 with him taking over as chief executive in 2020.

Phillips subsequently succumbed to pressure, including from politicians, and resigned with Nigel Walker becoming interim chief executive.

An independent investigation into the WRU’s culture has also been launched, chaired by former judge Dame Anne Rafferty.

‘I should be courteous to the process that’s going on’

Davies was WRU chairman during the time period in which alleged incidents of discrimination took place.

Appearing on Radio Cymru prior to fresh claims that a WRU member used homophobic languageDavies was asked if he was aware of the issues at the time and if he welcomed the investigation into the allegations.

He replied: “I can understand your interest in asking the questions on my time at the union and my opinion on how the union has dealt with the situation.

“I believe I should be courteous to the process that’s going on.

“I should think I’ll be called upon by the investigation and so once I have done that I’ll be happy to discuss the matter with you and give my opinion on the way the union has behaved over the last couple months.”