The National Police and the Army, through a Unified Command Post, continue the investigative work to find the whereabouts of three more subjects who would be involved in the murder of the community leader, Yeisson Jácome Jácome, 27, which occurred last March 10 in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar.

Jacome Jacome, president of the Community Action Board of the Nueva Granada neighborhood, was shot dead in an alleged kidnapping attempt, when he was going to the ‘El Capitán’ farm, owned by his father in the village of San José, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pailitas.

The young man was traveling on a motorcycle with his friend Duván Andrés Guarín Madariaga, 24, being attacked by armed men who were driving a gray Chevrolet Corsa model.

The community leader died at the scene, while Guarín Madariaga was seriously injured and is fighting for his life at the San Andrés de Chiriguaná hospital.

Eduadro Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, recalled that on the day of the event a man who allegedly participated in the crime was captured, in addition to having recovered the vehicle in which the murderers were traveling.

“This capture has been key to clarifying this fact. The Police Gaula is in the area and strong security work is being carried out to find the whereabouts of three other members of the criminal gang that participated in this event,” said Esquivel.



As will be remembered, in record time, units of the National Police and the Army activated the Padlock Plan between the municipalities of Pailitas, Tamalameque, Pelaya and Curumaní, achieving the capture in flagrante delicto of Juan Carlos Carrascal Rueda, who was driving the license plate vehicle. BLD738 Chevrolet Corsa, which was identified by eyewitnesses to the event who saw the murderers escape in said car.

Esquivel announced that today a security table will be held in Pailitas to take concrete actions to clarify this unfortunate fact, in addition to other public order situations that would be affecting several municipalities of Cesar.

