Massimiliano Allegri enjoys success for 1-0 against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but there is an episode that sent the Juventus coach into a rage. In the 83rd minute of the match against the Portuguese, Allegri called on Leandro Paredes to replace Locatelli. But the Argentine midfielder found himself shirtless before entering the field because he had just given it to a fan thinking he was no longer included. While Paredes went to retrieve it in the locker room, Allegri yelled: “E Santo D..*, c…o”.

After the victory over Sporting, Allegri reconstructed the episode. “Locatelli asked me to change, but I was removing Miretti at the time Paredes had given away the shirt, thinking he would never have to enter the field again“explained the Juventus coach. “It was important to win, but we knew it wouldn’t be resolved tonight: Sporting are strong, we will have to prepare as best we can for Lisbon“, he added.