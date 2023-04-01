The words of coach Zeljko Obradovic after the victory of Partizan against Real Madrid, 104 points scored with 6 players in double figures.

“They are a very talented team, they can score in very different ways, but I think we deserved to win tonight. Congratulations to my players and of course to all the amazing people at Stark Arena.”

“Real are one of the favorites to win the EuroLeague, a team that already has the home advantage in the playoffs. It’s a team with a lot of quality, and they showed it tonight in some moments. It was important to play with great motivation, to be more motivated than Real, and I think we succeeded. It’s the coolest thing for a manager when he looks at the stats and notices the score distributed among multiple players. This is proof that we really wanted to play as a team, and we managed to do that in most situations. We had some trouble defending their transition, they hit a lot of free throws. We still have two games, both very important. Tavares is the more dominant player in his position, and we had problems with him early on. He is a very intelligent player, also capable of triggering teammates and all Real Madrid players are capable of scoring from outside. But we avoided helping too much about him. It’s not easy, but the game of basketball means that sometimes one side is behind, but the other is ahead. And Smailagic used the advantage of him in the attacking midfield ”.

The Serbian team has climbed to 18 wins, and now need a win in their last two games or a loss by Baskonia or Zalgiris Kaunas to reach the playoffs.