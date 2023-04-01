Home Sports Partizan, coach Obradovic speaks: The most beautiful thing is the score distributed among several players
Sports

Partizan, coach Obradovic speaks: The most beautiful thing is the score distributed among several players

by admin
Partizan, coach Obradovic speaks: The most beautiful thing is the score distributed among several players

The words of coach Zeljko Obradovic after the victory of Partizan against Real Madrid, 104 points scored with 6 players in double figures.

“They are a very talented team, they can score in very different ways, but I think we deserved to win tonight. Congratulations to my players and of course to all the amazing people at Stark Arena.”

“Real are one of the favorites to win the EuroLeague, a team that already has the home advantage in the playoffs. It’s a team with a lot of quality, and they showed it tonight in some moments. It was important to play with great motivation, to be more motivated than Real, and I think we succeeded. It’s the coolest thing for a manager when he looks at the stats and notices the score distributed among multiple players. This is proof that we really wanted to play as a team, and we managed to do that in most situations. We had some trouble defending their transition, they hit a lot of free throws. We still have two games, both very important. Tavares is the more dominant player in his position, and we had problems with him early on. He is a very intelligent player, also capable of triggering teammates and all Real Madrid players are capable of scoring from outside. But we avoided helping too much about him. It’s not easy, but the game of basketball means that sometimes one side is behind, but the other is ahead. And Smailagic used the advantage of him in the attacking midfield ”.

See also  Japanese media: Chinese fans envy Japan's 4-1 victory over Paraguay, let the Chinese team disband – yqqlm

The Serbian team has climbed to 18 wins, and now need a win in their last two games or a loss by Baskonia or Zalgiris Kaunas to reach the playoffs.

You may also like

Vitamins and Sports | Which ones are needed...

For the interim president of the FFF, “the...

Chinese teenager Tan Guohuan wins gold in the...

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pilsen wants to stop defeats, Baník...

Inter Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to...

St. Pölten only uses half of the mistake...

Partnership between Sibeg Coca-Cola and Catania SSD

Zhang Yahui played practice at Augusta National and...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Aprilia very launched...

Basketball player Hruban won the British league with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy