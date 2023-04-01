Home News They rejected the crime of a guajiro university student in Barranquilla
News

They rejected the crime of a guajiro university student in Barranquilla

by admin
They rejected the crime of a guajiro university student in Barranquilla

The members of the university community of Barranquilla are outraged by the crime committed against the nursing student Hector Miguel Rodriguez Mendoza, a native of Hatonuevo, La Guajira, in the midst of an armed robbery that occurred last March 29.

Rodríguez Mendoza, according to the authorities, was in a clothing store located on Calle 72 with Carrera 41C, north of the capital of Atlántico, where a criminal entered.

Apparently inside the warehouse there was a struggle where the community caught the designated thief, but this managed to shoot against the 21-year-old.

Rodríguez Mendoza was transferred to a care center where minutes later They reported his death.

The young man studied at the Simón Bolívar University, an institution that rejected the fact.

“Unisimón calls for this case to be investigated, for the person(s) responsible to be convicted and for the authorities to protect the entire university community, as well as youth in general, who are vulnerable to these violent acts.”, reported the educational establishment.

In the same way, the university companions and the friends of the victim they held a sit-in to blame the murder.

See also  The presentation of the health reform was filed

You may also like

A fateful confrontation amid strict procedures between the...

Medellín: Daniel Quintero’s lightning operation fell on the...

Japanese foreign ministers visit China over the weekend...

Copper thefts, police vanquish gang in Novara –...

Hwang Young-woong, a letter posted on the fan...

Mountaineer from Vicenza who died in an avalanche...

A report discussing violence against women in Tangiers

SOS for the Colombian glaciers

Xi Jinping Meets with Lee Hsien Loong and...

Valle dei Templi Agrigento, enhancement of the area...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy