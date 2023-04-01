The members of the university community of Barranquilla are outraged by the crime committed against the nursing student Hector Miguel Rodriguez Mendoza, a native of Hatonuevo, La Guajira, in the midst of an armed robbery that occurred last March 29.

Rodríguez Mendoza, according to the authorities, was in a clothing store located on Calle 72 with Carrera 41C, north of the capital of Atlántico, where a criminal entered.

Apparently inside the warehouse there was a struggle where the community caught the designated thief, but this managed to shoot against the 21-year-old.

Rodríguez Mendoza was transferred to a care center where minutes later They reported his death.

The young man studied at the Simón Bolívar University, an institution that rejected the fact.

“Unisimón calls for this case to be investigated, for the person(s) responsible to be convicted and for the authorities to protect the entire university community, as well as youth in general, who are vulnerable to these violent acts.”, reported the educational establishment.

In the same way, the university companions and the friends of the victim they held a sit-in to blame the murder.