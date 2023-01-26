The former Friends contestant posted a video on TikTok in which he appears with a swollen face from drugs
Pasqualino Maionethe former contestant singer of Friends of Maria De Filippi has returned to making his voice heard on social media. In a video posted on his profile TikTokthe boy said he was in the midst of a battle against meningitis.
Pasqualino Maione from Amici to the disease
—
With his face swollen due to the drugs he is taking, Pasqualino explained to his followers that this problem came after contracting the Covid in an aggressive form insummer of 2022. “Hello everyone, I haven’t been on TikTok for five months now – he said -. Unfortunately I was unwell, I had a fairly serious health problem that distanced me a bit from social networks”. The most difficult moment, then, came when she had to explain the swelling on his distorted face. “No, I haven’t gained weight – she continued – this is the effect of the medicines, of the cortisone, because I’m in therapy and I’m facing a great battle against a pathology that unfortunately took over my brain and bone marrow”. It is the artist himself who gives a name to the disease: “I had one meningite post Covid which was taken in time thanks to the Vanvitelli doctors whom I thank very much, who still keep me under therapy and who are trying to make me live as best as possible and recover as soon as possible “. Pasqualino has no intention of giving up right now: “The road is still long, but we’ll make it,” he concludes.
in post-covid meningitis
—
According to scientists, the chain of factors that leads from Covid to meningitis is extremely rare. On the Gemelli Polyclinic website we read: “The CSF test in these patients (affected by Covid, ed) is generally negative; and this suggests that the virus does not cross the blood-brain barrier and therefore would not cause meningitis or viral encephalitis (as does, for example, the herpes virus)”. “But it cannot be excluded – the explanation continues – that in some case the virus manages to reach the brain, perhaps going up from the neurons of the olfactory bulb (many patients have anosmia, i.e. they no longer feel smells, and this suggests a possible entrance door through the nose)”. Finally, “Most of the COVID-19 pictures with neurological involvement seem instead attributable to cytokine stormthat is, to the exaggeratedly activated and out of control immune defenses, which cause so much damage elsewhere too, from acute respiratory distress syndrome to myocarditis”.