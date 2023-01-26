Pasqualino Maione the former contestant singer of Friends of Maria De Filippi has returned to making his voice heard on social media. In a video posted on his profile TikTok the boy said he was in the midst of a battle against meningitis .

Pasqualino Maione from Amici to the disease

With his face swollen due to the drugs he is taking, Pasqualino explained to his followers that this problem came after contracting the Covid in an aggressive form insummer of 2022. “Hello everyone, I haven’t been on TikTok for five months now – he said -. Unfortunately I was unwell, I had a fairly serious health problem that distanced me a bit from social networks”. The most difficult moment, then, came when she had to explain the swelling on his distorted face. “No, I haven’t gained weight – she continued – this is the effect of the medicines, of the cortisone, because I’m in therapy and I’m facing a great battle against a pathology that unfortunately took over my brain and bone marrow”. It is the artist himself who gives a name to the disease: “I had one meningite post Covid which was taken in time thanks to the Vanvitelli doctors whom I thank very much, who still keep me under therapy and who are trying to make me live as best as possible and recover as soon as possible “. Pasqualino has no intention of giving up right now: “The road is still long, but we’ll make it,” he concludes.