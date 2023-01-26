The training sessions, like the lessons, of the “Nemesi” rhythmic gymnastics academy have been suspended since Tuesday, when the manager Stefania Fogliata was notified of the ordinance that prohibits her from training throughout the national territory, while the Calcinato Municipal gymnasium went staged the blitz of the agents of the Brescia mobile squad.

But some of the students of the academy this afternoon (Thursday 26 January) were in the square of the gymnasium. Together with their mothers, they hung banners to defend their coach, accused of mistreatment aggravated by the young age of the offended persons. According to what we read in the order of the investigating judge, from 2017 to today, Fogliata would have forced at least 8 athletes to “skip lunches or school” and undergo “heavy training and exercises, exasperating them for competitive purposes”. “A daily dripping of insults and humiliations to which the beatings have been added”, writes the judge Francesca Grassani.

To the heavy accusations – which started the investigation by the prosecutor – made by some former athletes of Fogliata, other gymnasts responded with messages of affection and support towards the 31-year-old.

“Your Gymnasts Love You”

“Stefania goes back to the gym, your gymnasts love you”, reads the billboard posted right in front of the entrance to the building in via Stazione in Calcinato. And, again: “We are with you”. Her words are a caress on the heart of the instructor, described as “heartbroken and destroyed” by those who also remained close to her after she ended up in the crosshairs of the Brescia prosecutor’s office.

Not only evidence of proximity to Fogliata. On the banners also requests to the Italian gymnastics federation. On Wednesday 25 January, the federal court in fact ordered the suspension of all activities of the “Nemesi” academy until the end of the preliminary investigations (unless further extensions).

“We are butterflies: let us fly”

“FGI we want to train”, reads the billboards hanging outside the building. And, again: “We are butterflies: let us fly”.

Tomorrow will be a decisive day for Fogliata, as for the future of the academy she directs. In the morning the instructor will appear before the investigating judge of the Brescia court, while in the afternoon she will be heard by the federal court. For the first time, the 31-year-old will be able to provide her version of the facts and deny the accusations against her: sensational twists are not excluded.