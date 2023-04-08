A Ragusa too ugly to be true in the first two quarters of the match at the Taliercio in Venice. Vitola and teammates in the first 20 minutes make practically everything wrong, scoring just 19 minutes when the two teams go to the locker room for the interval between the first and second half against Umana Reyer’s 40. It seems almost over before it starts, but Passalacqua comes out well from the interval and finds the strength to look for a comeback. Ragusa returns both in the third and in the fourth quarter under the double-digit disadvantage. It is not enough, because the gap that has accumulated has been one of the most important. Venice wins game 1 of the playoff quarter-finals for the Scudetto 69-52. Everything is postponed to match 2, scheduled for next Tuesday at the Palaminardi. If Venice wins it will be the semi-final, if it were the Ibleas who achieved the victory, the best would be necessary, which would still be held in the Veneto region. “Approach of the first half lacking from all points of view – comments coach Lino Lardo – little energy in defense while in attack we had also built good shots which, however, we missed even from very close range. We’re sorry because we care a lot and this was seen in the second half: if we manage to put in a little energy we can put them in difficulty. We can’t make excuses for a short bench compared to theirs but we have to try to increase our energy and intensity. We had a good third quarter but we have to be able to keep this kind of attitude for 40 minutes. We will see a different Ragusa on Tuesday at home: we want to bring them to life”.