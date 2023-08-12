Patrick Gatti signs for Orlandina – Sportando

Orlandina Basket is pleased to announce the reaching of an agreement with winger Patrick Gatti for the 2023/2024 season.

Born in Como on 14 March 2001 to a Dutch mother and an Italian father, Patrick Gatti, a 198 cm forward, grew up in nearby Cantù, a club with which he completed his entire youth career, highlighting himself to the point of earning various call-ups to the national youth teams , among which, in 2017, the participation with Italy Under 16 in the European Championships in Montenegro stands out.

In the 2019/20 season he made his debut at senior level, in Bernareggio led by Coach Marco Cardani who, at the time of the suspension of competitions due to Covid, was at the top of the table in the respective Serie B group with a record of 19 wins and 4 losses. In that year Gatti averaged 9 points in 24 minutes on the court, shooting an impressive 49% from 3 points. Numbers that earned him, in the following season, confirmation in the roster of the Brianza team, with which, once again covering a key role, he won the Super Cup and played the playoff semi-final against Libertas Livorno, lost only in game-5.

In the 2020/21 season he made his debut in Serie A2 among the ranks of Ristopro Fabriano, but did not find the space he had hoped for and changed his shirt after a few weeks, returning once again to wearing the Bernareggio uniform, further increasing the already excellent figures of previous years and finishing with averages of 9.5 points, 4 rebounds and 35% from long range.

Last season he moved to Jesi, where before being forced to a long break due to an injury to his right hand, he confirmed his qualities, averaging 7.6 points and 3 rebounds, with 42% 3 points; fully recovered, he returns to the field just in time to help his teammates win the play-in series against Matelica.

Gatti, who in Coach Bolignano’s chessboard will occupy the starting small forward spot, is a player who makes long-range shooting his main weapon in the offensive midfield and versatility, athleticism and energy, important trademarks also in the defensive phase .

These are the first words of Patrick Gatti in the Orlandina Basket jersey: “I am very happy to have chosen Capo d’Orlando, a city that has a strong basketball tradition.

I want to thank the Coach and the Club for giving me this opportunity.

I’m really excited and can’t wait to get involved”.

Comment from Sporting Director Antonio Sapone: “Patrick Gatti is a guy we’ve been following with interest for several seasons and who responds very well to the profile of the player we were looking for for the starting small forward spot: athleticism, versatility and defensive intensity, ability to opening the field very well and playing even from 4, are some of his most important characteristics, which prompted us to go with conviction on him.

Furthermore, we know he is a great fighter, who always leaves everything he can give on the pitch for the good of the team, exactly the spirit with which each of us, on a daily basis, will have to face this season”.

