Patrick Kluivert returns to the benches

The former soccer player signs for Adana Demirspor of the Turkish league

Kluivert had not directed since he left his position in the Curaçao team

Patrick Kluivert will coach Adana Demirspor of Türkiye. The former Barcelona striker has committed to the Superlig entity for the next two seasons.

The Dutchman, 47 years old -today July 1 is his anniversary-, assumed his last position as head coach in 2021when he led the Curaçao team.

Everything pointed to Türkiye and his return to the bench is now a reality. The former soccer player will occupy the position left vacant by Vincenzo Montella after finishing the season in the fourth position of the Ottoman championship.

Previously, Kluivert served as director of grassroots football for Barcelona (2019-2021), assistant coach of Cameroon (2018-2019), sports director of PSG (2016-2017), strategic agent of Curaçao (2016-2018) and assistant coach of the Netherlands (2012-2014) among other charges.

