Paul Heyman on respecting Dusty Rhode's legacy during Roman Reign's feud with Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman on respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy during Roman Reign’s feud with Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of “Out of Character” just days ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and discussed the importance of respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy while preparing to go up against The American Nightmare.

2 HOURS AGO・Out of Character with Ryan Satin・3:09

