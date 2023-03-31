PSV got away with a very weak penalty due to their fan’s invasion of the pitch and hitting Marko Dmitrović during the Europa League match.

Source: Profimedia

Shame on you UEFA! After the sentence was announced for Partisan cause of “racist behavior of fans in the match with Sherif“, now the European house of football has announced the penalty for PSV Eindhoven because of their fan’s savage attack on the Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović! And the punishment is more than symbolic – PSV will give some money and a small part of the stands will be closed for them in the next match in UEFA competitions.

At the Europa League knockout phase match in Eindhoven, the Serbian goalkeeper was attacked from behind! Dmitrović found himself on goal Seville, and one hooligan with a hood on his head ran onto the field and hit him! Fortunately, the former goalkeeper of the Eagles was composed enough to overcome the attacker, and only then did the security come onto the field. Pictures of this incident went around Europe, and PSV itself reacted immediately!

The Dutch club announced that it banned the fan from entering the stadium for 40 years, and in addition, the fan was prosecuted in the Netherlands and had to spend some time in prison. “In addition to that penalty, PSV will seek compensation for any damages they may have suffered from him. He is currently serving a three-month prison sentence, one month of which is suspended. The State Attorney’s Office also banned him from the area around Phillips Stadium for two years“, PSV announced, and it was revealed that the fan did not even have the right to be at the match because he had previously been banned from entering the stadium due to inappropriate behavior. Watch this incident:

UEFA, on the other hand, was not as rigorous as PSV or the Netherlands. Because of this scandal in the match with Sevilla, PSV was fined a total of 29,375 euros, as well as with the closing of one sector of the stands in the next match in UEFA competitions. Also independent of the incident with Dmitrović and the fan Fereira Dos Santos Mauro Junior, the “Philips” footballer was punished with a two-match suspension for insulting the referee.

While Partizan received over 120,000 euros in fines, a ban on fans entering one part of the stadium and a suspended sentence of two years, the club from the far west of Europe was punished much more lightly for a much more serious offense. Double cubits?