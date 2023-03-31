After the classic against Millonarios, which they lost 1-2, Santa Fe has another great challenge tonight in development of the eleventh day of the BetPlay League, against none other than the leader Boyacá Chicó.

Los ajedrezados, since their return to the highest category of Colombian soccer, have shown themselves to be a solid, balanced and very effective team against the rival goal, to the point that they are the ones that have scored the most goals.

So far, the team coached by Mario García has scored 17 goals, one more than co-leader América and three more than Águilas Doradas and Millonarios.

In addition, his defense has only allowed eight goals on his fence, he has won six games, lost one and tied 2. His points harvest can improve, when he catches up with the programming.

Santa Fe, for his part, after the reaction he had and which allowed him to leave the bottom of the standings, was stopped by Millonarios, so he hopes to start again today and recover his place in the top eight of the rented tournament.

The ‘Cardinals’ are ninth with 13 points out of 30 possible, they have converted 13 goals and conceded 11.

The ‘Red Express’ needs to add today to not give up ground in their aspirations to qualify for home runs and although the task is not easy, the fans are optimistic because the evolution in performance has been enormous.

From that team that gave advantages in defense and did not score goals, he went on to have a balance in favor of two goals.

In addition, the work of coach Harold Rivera is already noticeable, who little by little has been finding the ideal formation, with Silva in goal, Millán and Aja as center backs, with López as recoverer and Sambuenza rising in level.

In attack, at times the team looks better with Rodallega than with Morelo, but the coach is the one who decides who to put as starter.

For fans of good football, today is the ideal opportunity to see a well-worked team that proposes and takes advantage of the goal opportunities it generates. This was demonstrated on Tuesday against La Equidad, a rival they beat 3-1.

From what the checkers have shown, surely they will not come to Bogotá to lock themselves in defense, but rather to look for the marker that will ensure they continue as leaders and the best, moving away from relegation.

Santa Fe, in turn, must take risks in search of victory to recover eighth place, in order to consolidate their aspirations to qualify.

The schedule scheduled for today by Dimayor includes the match between Deportivo Pasto and the reigning champion, Deportivo Pereira, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Those guided by Flabio Torres have a very good campaign. They are genders with 16 points out of 30 possible, product of five games won and one tied.

The ‘Matecañas’, who under the technical command of Alejandro Restrepo maintain the game idea that led them to win the Finalization Tournament title last year, still have not managed to stabilize their performance.

Add just 11 points out of 30 possible. They have won only three games, lost five and tied two, with a balance of goals against less than four, when they have converted 12 goals and have scored 16.

Pereira, who has participated in the Copa Libertadores, needs to improve his defensive performance and start adding three if he wants to enter the group of eight and find a place in the final to defend the crown.

Today’s game is very complicated for the ‘Matecañas’, not only because of the rival, but because of the field, which is a fortress for the Galeras team.

WILFRIDO DE La Rosa is one of the cards that Santa Fe has to break the iron defense of Boyacá Chicó, tonight at El Campín.