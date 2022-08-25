Training starts. The new coach Salterio is an expert in promotions Alongside Codecà (34 goals last year) there will be the Swedish Berglund

PAVIA

Under the orders of the new coach Roberto Salterio, 49 years of Motta Visconti, the new season of the Pavia Academy has started in recent days.

The team that after finishing in fifth place in the last women’s Serie C tournament does not hide the ambitions of aiming for the leap in category.

The club led by president Giorgio Benaglia has chosen the path of technical change with the addition of an expert coach in the women’s sector such as Salterio in place of Corrado Martinotti, coach of the previous seasons of the Italians. The new coach of the Pavia Academy has a very respectable curriculum with the victory of the Serie C championship on the Riozzese bench (2018-19 season in which he also won the national Italian Cup in this category), then also with Cortefranca repeated the victory in C, club left at the beginning of last season.

who enters and who leaves

And in recent days Cortefranca gave up on B leaving the title to Genoa which was registered in group A with Pavia Academy. In the next few hours, therefore, Livorno should be inserted in place of the rossoblu in the Serie C championship. «A championship where we don’t hide ourselves – admits Roberto Salterio -. There are ambitious teams such as the Bergamo Orobica, the Spezia, the Freedom Cuneo, but also the Azaleas Solbiatese. After relegation from Serie B, the Pro Sesto is to be evaluated. We will start facing Independiente Ivrea on the first day of September 11 and the following week a direct confrontation on the field of Orobica Bergamo ». New pawns have been added to an already competitive group.

“A team that had the potential to be able to fight until the end at least for the second or third position and of which I know several players and we can count on quality girls starting from our bomber Biancamaria Codecà, author of 34 goals in 28 games last year. tournament – remembers the new Pavia Academy coach -. Up front we enter a Swedish player Sara Berglund last year in C at Rever Roma, after four seasons played in the United States. A striker with a profile we needed. In the past I had had two players at Riozzese who come from the experience in B with Pro Sesto, Tugnoli and Grumelli, respectively defender and midfielder. A certainly satisfying market that puts us in a position not to hide and to play for the goal of winning the Serie B ».

lo staff

The coaching staff led by Roberto Salterio includes his deputy Ivan Carminati, the athletic trainer Andrea Zappa and the goalkeeper trainer Giovanni Maestri. Paolo Giardini is an accompanying executive. The Rose. Goalkeepers: Alessia Groni, Alessia Passarella (Sassuolo). Defenders: Valentina Bertone, Nicole Cozzani, Ilaria D’Ugo, Valentina Maiocchi, Elisa Straniero, Martina Tugnoli (Pro Sesto), Eugenia Zella; Midfielders: Miriam Devecchi, Giulia Grumelli (Pro Sesto), Marta Longoni, Giulia Zecchino, Forwards: Serena Accoliti, Sara Berglund (Rever Roma), Biancamaria Codecà, Carlotta Gianni, Francesca Mazza, Silvia Napoletano, Aurora Poletto. –

ENRICO VENNI