Pavia-Accademia Pavese anticipated Saturday evening with the reversal of the field

It is played at 8.30 pm in via Alzaia. Today the official decision next Wednesday comes the Vogherese for the Italian Cup

ENRICO VENNI

08 September 2022

PAVIA

The derby of the second day of group A of Excellence between Pavia and Accademia Pavese will be played on Saturday at 20.30 at the Fortunati stadium. The official status of the Regional Committee will arrive this afternoon with the publication of the weekly press release.

An advance, but also an inversion of the game venue. The request arrived at Ac Pavia by the Accademia Pavese for logistical reasons was sanctioned by an agreement between the two clubs signed on Tuesday morning and then transmitted in the late afternoon to the Crl. On Sunday afternoon at Fortunati the first day of the women’s Serie C championship will be played at 3.30 pm between Pavia Academy and Independiente Ivrea.

The choice of Saturday evening for the “inverted” derby compared to the initial calendar of Excellence between Pavia and Accademia Pavese certainly offers the opportunity to have a large audience.

Already over four hundred people at last Sunday’s winning blue debut with Vis Nova Giussano was an excellent sign of interest in the new Pavia of Mr. Maurizio Tassi.

For this reason, the hope, considering that there will be many insiders, but also football fans also from Pavia of other amateur clubs involved, then, in their championships on Sunday afternoon, is to have an excellent response for Pavia-Accademia Pavese al Fortunati .

With this move, Pavia increases its home commitments in September. There were already 4 out of 6 matches that the Azzurri should have played at home between the league and the Cup. They become five with this inversion. After the Vis Nova Giussano last Sunday, Pavia will return to the field on Saturday at 20.30 with the Academy and, then, on Wednesday 14 September at the same time, hosting the Vogherese in the third and final match of group 15 of the Italian Cup in a decisive challenge for the passage of the round (Pavia needs a win to finish in first place, a draw is enough for Vogherese).

The fourth consecutive official match at Fortunati of this beginning of the season for Pavia will also take place on the 18th when Ardor Lazzate will arrive in the league. Then the following Sunday, September 25 in Muggiò, on the fourth day of group A, the only external match of the month.

In fact, on Wednesday 28th a midweek shift is scheduled and it will still be in via Alzaia with the Solbiatese. –

ENRICO VENNI

