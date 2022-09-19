PAVIA

On the third day of group A of Excellence, Pavia and Oltrepo committed at home, they want the 3 points to keep the record, Voghe seeks the first victory at Parisi, the Academy wants to move the ranking on the ground of the other leaders Club Milano.

Pavia-Ardor Lazzate

“There are no easy games and Ardor Lazzate, despite having recovered from two defeats, the last with Oltrepo which I consider the main candidate for the final victory of the championship, remains a formidable formation”, warns Maurizio Tassi, Pavia coach. In the Azzurri, with the exception of Di Bartolo, everyone is available, including the Argentine striker Lucas Garcia who should start from the bench (unless different choices are made at the last moment). For the rest, a lot of turnover compared to the cup derby. Meanwhile, Pavia has signed up the striker Brando Radaelli, born in 2000 (released) ex Fanfulla, brother of Lapo, blue side 2002. Pavia (4-3-3): Chinchilla; Ferroni, Ioance, Concina, Nucera; Maione, Sarzi, Giani; Calvi, Prince, Bigotto. All. Rates. Ardor Lazzate (4-3-1-2): Ferloni; Sandrini Guanziroli, Marioli, Zucchetti; Corona, Fogal, D’Onofrio; Gauls; Dellavedova, Artaria. Herds Stincone. Referee: Davide Ammannati of Florence.

Vogherese-Pontelambrese

La Voghe wants to close in the best way the week characterized by external successes with Calvairate, in the league, and Pavia, in the cup. Today (3.30 pm at Parisi) Giacomotti’s team will try to hit the third consecutive victory – first home in the league – with Pontelambrese. Compared to Wednesday, the Rossoneri coach will change something in the starting eleven, where Noia in midfield and Franchini in attack should meet again, alongside Bahirov. In the 4-3-1-2 of Voghe, the central defense couple will be formed by Bacaloni and Puka, with Noia in the median, together with Lanzi and Casali; Buscaglia, who missed the derby with a knee bruise, should start from the bench. On the trocar, probable confidence in Matteo Andriolo, author of the first goal at Pavia’s home. Vogherese (4-3-1-2): De Toni; Andrini, Bacaloni. Puka, Received; Noia, Lanzi, Casali; Andriolo; Franchini, Bahirov. Herds Giacomotti. Pontelambrese (4-3-3): Aiello; Basso, Calandra, Galimberti, Stamato; Hamidi, Calviello, Gerosa; Della Torre, Niang, Rizdal. Herds Anania. Referee: Evangelista di Treviglio.

Oltrepo-Muggiò

Challenge to the newly promoted Muggiò, for an Oltrepo who wants to continue the top race. The training doubt concerns the attacking winger Paparella, who accuses muscle fatigue. For the rest, Mr. Albertini has so far accustomed us to change something from time to time in the starting eleven. Detail: a female referee directs. Oltrepo (3-4-3): 1 Cable; 4 Villoni, 23 Gabrielli, 6 Scarcella; 8 Cicciù, 12 Rebuscini, 79 Gnaziri, 29 Negri; 28 De Stradis, 9 Grasso, 10 Pedrabissi. Herds Albertini. Moog (4-2-3-1): 1 Boselli; 2 Campanella, 5 Gandini, 6 Caferri, 3 Raffaglio; 4 Crimaldi, 8 Marinoni; 7 Patete, 10 M. Personè, 11 Dagnoni; 9 Mair. Herdsman Natobuono. Referee: Giorgia Riboli of Crema.

Milan-Accademia Club

The Academy race in search of the first points in the standings restarts from Pero. Opposite to Gaudio’s team another big player in the championship, with full points: Mr. Scavo’s Club Milano. Between the two only exchanges of compliments. Gaudio, in fact, speaks of Club Milano as a very well organized formation that plays good football: “Last Sunday they lost 2-0 against Vis Giussano and overturned the result proving that they know how to suffer – explains the coach from Pavia – against the strong Solbiatese won without conceding a goal. It will be very hard, but let’s go there to play our game ». Scavo: «The Academy has returned from two knockouts but remains an excellent team, they had already impressed me last year, this year they have further strengthened with Zenga». Gaudio will have to do without the injured Buzzi and the disqualified Alio while Laraia, fresh from an excellent performance in the cup, will start as a starter. Club Milan (4-3-3): 1 Monzani, 2 Carnival, 5 Diouck, 6 Di Maggio, 3 Lo Monaco, 7 Arioli, 8 Chef, 4 Principi, 9 Locatelli, 10 Pelle, 11 Minelli. Att. Excavation. Pavese Academy (4-3-1-2): 1 Belitrandi, 2 Castillo, 5 Bernini, 6 Filadelfia, 3 Tomassone, 7 Salzano, 4 Provasio, 8 Maggi, 10 Laraia, 9 Zenga, 11 Mouna Dioh. All. Gaudio. Referee: Saraci di Lecco.—

Enrico Venni

Alessandro Quaglini

Alessandro Maggi

Daniela Scherrer