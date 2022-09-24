PAVIA

Ezio Gallizzi, play holder of Scotti Pavia, is still stopped due to injury and will also miss the last friendly pre-season, scheduled for tomorrow in Siziano (ball at two hours 18). «The fracture in the fourth metatarsal of the left foot is slowly being resolved – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – but patience and prudence will still be needed. The medical staff indicates the time needed to be able to see Gallizzi on the parquet in 10-15 days. However, it should be remembered that the player was injured in the first training session of the season, skipping all preparation. For him, the athletic trainer Zara will study a personalized job, since in practice she will have to start from scratch. We will have to speed up his return but being careful to avoid any relapses or injuries of a different kind ».

Roveda towards confirmation

To remedy the absence of Gallizzi, Pavia called Edoardo Roveda, a director born in 1998, who played the friendly match with Bergamo and previously the Super Cup in Vigevano.

“Roveda is giving us a big hand, in these days we will decide whether or not to keep him for the championship (which starts on the weekend of 1-2 October) – specifies the Pavia coach – It will depend on Gallizzi’s conditions, even if in the meantime the ‘other play Andrea Epifani (born in 2003) is back in the group, despite the ankle that sometimes still hurts him, while both captain Coviello and the winger Mazzotti have fully recovered ». The impression is that Roveda will remain in Pavia and that work with the team will begin on Monday in view of the championship debut on Sunday 2 October in Livorno.

Tomorrow, meanwhile, Scotti Pavia will play an interesting test against Rimadeso Desio. «I expect – closes coach Mazzetti – a further step forward. We are a little behind the schedule both from a physical, amalgam and team point of view, but the injuries in the direction have cut our legs. The victory in Bergamo, albeit in a friendly match, I hope has given the team the awareness that what we are doing in the gym can be translated on the pitch with good results ». –